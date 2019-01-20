Kevin Smith Offering Chance to Win Walk-On in ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

It has been nearly 18 years since Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back was released in theaters, bringing the fan favorite Kevin Smith characters to the forefront after introducing them in Clerks back in 1994 and having them appear in various films such as Mallrats, Chasing Amy, and Dogma. After a long wait, Smith is finally bringing them back for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot and you can be a part of the action!

“Hey #WWFamily! Wanna win a walk-on in #JayandSilentBobReboot? Screenshot your @ww_us app showing you have 200+ #WellnessWins and share to Instagram/Twitter by 1/31/19 with hash #KSxWWSweepstakes! Full rules: //spr.ly/sweeps . NoPurNec21+ members as of 1/18 #WWAmbassador,” Smith wrote.

According to the rules, you need to have been WW Members by January 18, 2019. Hopefully, if you missed the window, Smith will be offering more opportunities to be a part of his new movie. You can read the full set of contest rules here.

If you’re not familiar with WW. Weight Watchers Reimagined, it inspires “healthy habits for real life. For people, families, communities, the world—for everyone.” Smith became an ambassador for the company after suffering a major heart attack last year.

“The WW approach makes healthier living totally sustainable so I can be there for my family and myself,” Smith says on the WW website.

If you’re wondering what a “Wellness Win” is, the site describes it as something that “sweetens the deal” in your journey towards healthier living. “As you earn more and more Wins, you’ll unlock higher tiers of rewards!,” they explain. It’s unclear how long it typically takes to get 200+ Wellness Wins, but you have 11 more days before the contest ends!

Smith recently revealed that he’ll be heading to Louisiana in February to begin production on the film. According to the IMDB plot description, the new film follows Jay and Silent Bob as they “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.” Currently, the only other cast member listed is Brian O’Halloran, who is expected to respire his role of Dante “I’m not even supposed to be here today” Hicks.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot does not currently have a release date, but will begin filming next month.