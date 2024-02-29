Matthew Vaughn Producing Kick-Ass Spinoff Movie The Stuntman, Setting Up Kick-Ass Reboot

Kick-Ass director Matthew Vaughn has begun production on the next film in the franchise's universe. The Stuntman is reportedly already working through the production process according to Variety. Damien Walters is aboard the project as director. The Kick-Ass universe movie reportedly involves two brothers that become stuntmen. Interestingly, The Stuntman is aiming for a Toronto launch in 2024 or next year's Sundance Film Festival. Vaughn explained that this movie is a part of a new Kick-Ass trilogy. The director actually completed the first film in the trilogy. However, the movie known as School Fight hasn't been released yet.

Collider previously caught up with Vaughn and teased the developments with Kick-Ass. He referred to a project as "Vram", that was basically a secret name for The Stuntman. The director said, "The trilogy will be 'School Fight,' this movie, let's call it 'Vram' for the time being, and then 'Kick-Ass,' and they're all connected."

""We're halfway through it. There's a very, very dare I say it... and it's gonna be a cliche coming out of this head of mine," Vaughn explained. "It is a very, very meta universe. It is what, you know, Kick-Ass was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it. This is taking that whole concept to a worthy…not even a sequel, because I think it's just a whole new way of doing 'Kick Ass,' which couldn't be more 'Kick Ass.'"

Kick-Ass Is Getting A Reboot

(Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

It's been a long road there, but the Kick-Ass reboot is coming into focus now. While Kingsman fans have been waiting for another movie in the series, it seems the creator has been at work on both that property and his superhero story. During New York Comic Con, ComicBook.com spoke to Vaughn about the big reboot and how it was going. "We will be doing a reboot of Kick-Ass next year, but it's a total… it's like… it's as brave as the first one but totally different and more reflective of the times we're in," he explained.

As the panel continued, the director elaborated on what they wanted to accomplish with a Kick-Ass reboot. "Kick-Ass sort of changed people's perception of what a superhero film is at that time," he told the New York City crowd. "So we're doing it again, so it's none of the characters from the other Kick-Ass. We'd like to bring them back after the reboot, but this reboot, it's just going off on a tangent that I can't I really can't talk about that."

What Happened With Argylle?

Vauhn's last cinematic outing was Argylle. Despite a massive marketing campaign, the movie didn't exactly light up the box office. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh wrote about Vaughn's return to the spy genre. While the stylistic flourishes are very much intact, there was just something missing from Argylle. There can be approximately 1,000,000 celebrities in a movie, but something inside of the film has to click outside of that.

"While the trailer for Argylle endorsed the experience as coming from Vaughn's twisted mind, this marks only his eighth directorial effort in 20 years. Still, while his output might not be as prolific as other filmmakers, the Kingsman franchise has largely earned him a reputation for break-neck and physics-defying action, colorful cinematography, and frenetic pacing," Cavanaugh argued. "With films like Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class, these cinematic techniques felt bold, daring, and ambitious, but a decade later, he still seems to struggle with the same bag of tricks."

Are you excited for the Kick-Ass reboot? Let us know down in the comments!