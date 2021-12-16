Kick-Ass Is Getting a “Big Reboot”

Kick-Ass first hit theaters back in 2010 and its sequel soon followed in 2013, and fans of the films have been wondering for quite a while if the franchise would be getting a third installment. The first film was helmed by Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class, Kingsman: The Secret Service) who served as a producer on the second movie. Recently, ComicBook.com‘s Chris Killian took part in a round table with the cast and crew of The King’s Man, and Vaughn teased an upcoming Kick-Ass reboot.

“Oh, you’ve got a big reboot, a big reboot of Kick-Ass in two years.Big reboot … It’s so f*cking nuts that I can’t talk about it.But we’ve got that ready to go.All the rights revert back in two years and then we’re going to reboot it where people will be like, ‘He is insane,’” Vaughn revealed. “Not gonna say,” he replied when asked if it would be a new cast.

When asked why he’s doing a reboot instead of Kick-Ass 3, Vaughn replied, “Because I think the clue is in the title. I think Kick-Ass … it became a new type of genre. Everyone went like- whenever we made it, everyone was like, ‘Oh, you can’t make R-rated superheroes. No one will want to see an R-rated superhero. You can’t do this. You can’t do that.’ So, [LAUGH] when we- I had to say ‘dare’ and it was so nuts that I went, ‘Yeah, great. It’ll cause just as much controversy and everyone will talk about it and as many people will love it will hate it.’ Um, but I’m not saying it hasn’t got the characters in it and won’t have, you know. I’m just saying it’s not what any of-anyone could be imagining what it is. And I’m going to need one very, very brave actor or actress to play the new Kick-Ass because it will scare the shit out of them.”

Earlier this month, The Tonight Show‘s Jimmy Fallon asked Chloe Grace Moretz about rumors of Kick-Ass 3 and whether she would be willing to return as Hit-Girl.

“I mean I think I would love to do a ‘Kick-Ass 3’. I think it’d be really fun to see where Hit-Girl goes, and what she’s like as an adult,” Moretz shared. She then veered quickly into a big turnaround on that enthusiasm, stating, “But I think it would have to be kind of perfect. I feel like it would need to be, across the board, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chris Mintz-Plasse and the whole crew back together.”

Moretz concluded by confirming that she would “for sure” consider returning for Kick-Ass 3, reiterating that “I think it would be a lot of fun.”

