‘Kick-Ass’ Reboot, ‘Kingsman’ Universe in the Works From Matthew Vaughn

Matthew Vaughn, director of Kick-Ass and the Kingsman films, is going all in on the franchises from comic creator Mark Millar.

During an interview with Empire, Vaughn revealed his plans to launch Marv Studios, where he will be producing more content in the world of Kick-Ass and Kingsman.

As far as the Kick-Ass franchise is concerned, a reboot is on the way, but not with the same character that many fans are used to. Vaughn hinted that Patience Lee, the single mother who takes over the mantle of Kick-Ass in Millar’s comics, will be the protagonist of the film. The director also hinted that a standalone Hit-Girl feature is being discussed.

“We’re going to reboot Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl,” Vaughn said. “Look what Mark Millar is doing with the comics for clues.”

When it comes to the Kingsman, Vaughn has already directed two films in that franchise, and he’s looking to expand it into its own universe.

The third film in the main story that follows Eggsy and Harry Hart has been in the works for some time, but Vaughn announced that a spin-off movie titled Kingsman: The Great Game, which explores the spy organization in the early 1900s, is also being produced. Those two films will be shooting back to back.

And that’s not all!

Vaughn noted that a Statesman spin-off film is on the way, focusing on the American counterpart to the Kingsman that first appeared in The Golden Circle last year. Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges, and Halle Berry starred in the film as the agents of the Statesman organization.

Finally, the Kingsman are likely also coming to the small screen. Vaughn revealed that the last project on the slate for the Kingsman universe is an eight-hour TV series, though he didn’t say what the show would be about.

What do you think about this new direction for the Mark Millar properties? Which of Vaughn’s ideas are you most looking forward to? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments!