Mark Millar Speaks Out on Plans for Kick-Ass 3

Between the forthcoming movie The King’s Man and the Netflix series Jupiter’s Legacy and SuperCrooks, several pieces of Mark Millar’s work are being adapted into new realms. Still, there are some projects tied to the prolific creator that have yet to come to fruition, including Kick-Ass 3, a long-rumored third film based on the Image Comics series Millar created with John Romita Jr.. While it’s been nearly a decade since Kick-Ass 2 debuted, the idea of another film (or even a rebooted film) has still been speculated about — but according to Millar, it isn’t happening anytime soon. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Millar revealed that there are “definitely no plans” for a third film right now, but there is one story still left to tell onscreen.

“You know, it’s funny, occasionally something pops up about a third Kick-Ass, but it’s never true,” Millar explained. “What happens is, I think, one of the original actors is being interviewed about another movie and they’ll be asked, ‘Is there another Kick-Ass‘ and they’ll say, ‘Well, I don’t know maybe’ and then it becomes a headline, ‘Maybe Another Kick-Ass Is Coming.’ But in reality, we’ve literally never had a conversation about it.”

“I talk to Matthew Vaughn three times a week, Matthew is one of my best friends, and we’ve no plans because I’m over at Netflix and he has deals over with Apple and Kick-Ass is Universal,” Millar continued. “So there’s definitely no plans, maybe at some point in the future, we do have one last story to tell, which is the big finale storyline. I kind of like the idea of that as well, because practically we can come back a little later to all the characters in different places, so there’s a potential story there at some point. But I pray that nobody reads this and mistakes that for us saying Kick-Ass 3 is in the works, because there’s 100 percent no plans to do it at the moment.”

Back in 2018, Kick-Ass star Chloe Grace Moretz indicated that she wouldn’t be returning for a hypothetical third film, after her disappointment in the sequel.

“I love the franchise, I think the first movie was really, really special,” Moretz explained at the time. “I wish the second one had been handled in a little bit of a different way. Because I think we were all kind of looking forward to something a little different than what happened with it all. As much as I love the character of Hit-Girl, I think she lives and survives in Kick-Ass, and I kind of want to keep her there. I kinda wanna keep everyone’s mind in Kick-Ass. So I don’t think there will be a Kick-Ass 3, at least I don’t think with Hit-Girl in it.”

