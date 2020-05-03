Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Dove Cameron Wins Favorite Movie Actress for Descendants 3

✖

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards are currently in full swing as the annual award show is being broadcast in a unique way. Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together features tons of fan-favorite celebrities making appearances and accepting awards from the comfort of their own homes. One big award that was just announced qas Favorite Movie Actress, which ended up going to Dove Cameron for her role as Mal in Descendants 3. For her role in Descendants 3, Cameron managed to beat out Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Brie Larson (Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel; Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame), Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame), Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats), and Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home).

“awwwwww Orange heart congrats @DoveCameron on your first Kids' Choice win! #KCA2020,” @Nickelodeon tweeted. “I am super stoke to accept my very first blimp,” Cameron said in her video. “You guys, this is so exciting, I’ve never won a blimp before. I’m so, so grateful. So thankful. Thank you so much for voting for me for your favorite movie actress.” You can watch her full acceptance speech in the post below:

Here's Disney Channel's official synopsis of Descendants 3:

"Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it's up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet."

The Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together is currently airing on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, and Nick Jr. All four of those channels do require a cable subscription to be able to watch live. However, for those who have cut the cord, there are still some options. Live TV streaming services that have Nickelodeon available in their package will also broadcast the event. Among those are Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and Philo, you will just want to check to see if Nickelodeon is included in your specific plan as some of the services do have tiers.

Congrats, Dove!!

