Descendants 3 First Full Trailer Released

The entire Descendants crew is back in action this summer, as Descendants 3 prepares to launch on Disney Channel in August. While the premiere of the new movie is still more than a month away, Disney has unveiled the first full-length trailer to get everyone exciting about the coming premiere. As expected, the entire story surrounding the children of the Disney villains has gotten even bigger this time around, and there’s a new threat in town that none of them are prepared for.

In the third installment of the Disney Channel Original Movie franchise, the Descendants will have to deal with the likes of Hades, played by series newcomer Cheyenne Jackson. You can check out the full trailer in the video above!

The entire story of the third Descendants begins with Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay returning to their home on the Isle of the Lost to try and recruit some more students for Auradon Prep. However, things go haywire when there is a breach in the Auradon barrier while they’re gone.

Many of the most familiar franchise faces will be featured in the new installment, including Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Cameron Boyce, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, China Anne McClain, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, Anna Cathcart, Sarah Jeffery, Jedidiah Goodacre, Zachary Gibson, Brenna D’Amico, Judith Maxie, Dan Payne, Keegan Connor Tracy, and Melanie Paxson. Cheyenne Jackson joins the franchise as Hades along with Jadah Marie as Dr. Facilier’s daughter Celia, Jamal Sims as Dr. Facilier, and Christian Convery and Luke Roessler as Smee’s two sons, Squeaky and Squirmy.

Here’s Disney Channel’s official synopsis of Descendants 3:

“Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (BooBoo Stewart) return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it’s up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.”

Descendants 3 is set to air on Disney Channel on August 2nd at 8 pm ET.