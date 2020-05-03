Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Dwayne Johnson Wins Favorite Movie Actor

✖

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards took place Saturday night and while the awards ceremony was a bit different than in years past with a virtual ceremony thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the format shift did nothing to dim the excitement. The ceremony opened up its evening with the award for Favorite Movie Actor and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson brought home the coveted orange blimp for his roles in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobs & Shaw and Jumanji: The Next Level.

Johnson was up against some pretty significant competition for the award. The other nominees for Favorite Movie Actor were Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Kevin Hart (Jumanji: The Next Level), Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Will Smith (Aladdin), and Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International).

Johnson played Luke Hobbs in Hobbs & Shaw and Bravestone in Jumanji: The Next Level. In his acceptance speech, Johnson not only thanked those who voted for him to receive the award but poked a bit of fun at his Jumanji: The Next Level costar and fellow nominee Kevin Hart as well.

The Kids' Choice Awards have been occurring annually since their debut in 1988, though this year's ceremony marks the first time that the ceremony was postponed. Originally scheduled to take place in March, the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the awards being postponed to May. The reschedule allowed for a bit of a program change to accommodate social distancing protocols in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19. This new version of the show even saw a bit of an update to the name: Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together.

In addition to the awards, the Kids' Choice Awards featured a host of celebrity guests, including Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Lil Nax X, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, Tom Kenny, Ellen DeGeneres and more. The ceremony also focused on the support of the No Kid Hungry initiative as part of their broadcast. The initiative supports a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America with a $1 million donation presented early in the broadcast by host Victoria Justice.

Were you surprised by Johnson's Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards win for Favorite Movie Actor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.