Kids’ Choice Awards: Comic Book Movies

Nickelodeon's 26th Annual Kids' Choice Awards airs tonight on the Nickelodeon network, and there's plenty of reason for comic book movie fans to tune in. For starters, there will be the world premiere of a brand new Iron Man 3 trailer during the telecast. And if there is going to be an Iron Man 3 trailer, one has to wonder if Robert Downey Jr. might show up to do a little plugging for the movie. While Robert Downey Jr. is as of yet unconfirmed to make an appearance, Kaley Cuoco of The Big Bang Theory, Chris Pine of Star Trek Into Darkness and Megan Fox of Transformers, Jonah Hex, and the upcoming Ninja Turtles are confirmed to appear. There are also several comic book movies and comic book movie stars up for various Kids' Choice Awards. The Amazing Spider-Man and The Avengers are both nominated in the Favorite Movie category. Andrew Garfield of The Amazing Spider-Man and Will Smith of Men In Black 3 are nominated in the Favorite Movie Actor category. Scarlett Johansson of The Avengers is nominated in the Favorite Movie Actress category. Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth of The Avengers and Andrew Garfield of The Amazing Spider-Man are nominated in the Favorite Male Buttkicker category. Anne Hathaway of The Dark Knight Rises and Scarlett Johansson of The Avengers are nominated in the Favorite Female Buttkicker category. Tom Hiddleston of The Avengers is nominated in the Favorite Villain category. The Kids' Choice Awards are being hosted by Safe Haven star Josh Duhamel and will air live at 8 PM ET on Nickelodeon.