Funko Drops Huge Despicable Me 4 and Shrek Pop Figure Waves

With Illumination's Despicable Me 4 hitting theaters this July, and DreamWorks Animation celebrating it's 30th anniversary in 2024, it's no surprise that Funko has launched new Pop figures for both iconic franchises. The fact that they're dropping on the same day isn't surprising either as both studios are under the Universal Pictures umbrella.

The Despicable Me 4 wave is pretty straightforward with Pops that focus on Mega Minions. However, the Shrek wave includes exclusives Pops and several 7-inch plush. A full breakdown can be found below.

Shrek Dreamworks 30th Anniversary Funko Pops: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Shrek Funko Pop – Puss in Boots (Flocked) – Amazon Exclusive

Shrek Funko Pop – Puss in Boots



Shrek Funko Pop – Shrek w/Snake

Shrek Funko Pop – Donkey (Glitter)

Shrek Funko Pop – Fiona

Shrek Funko Pop – Gingerbread man

PLUSH – Donkey

PLUSH – Puss in Boots

PLUSH- Shrek- Shrek

Despicable Me 4 Funko Pops: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Despicable Me 4 Funko Pop – Mega Minion Dave

Despicable Me 4 Funko Pop – Mega Minion Gus

Despicable Me 4 Funko Pop – Mega Minion Jerry

Despicable Me 4 Funko Pop – Mega Minion Mel

Despicable Me 4 Funko Pop – Mega Minion Tim

What Is Despicable Me 4 About?

Illumination describes Despicable Me 4 as follows: "Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar nominee Steve Carell) and Lucy (Oscar nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

"Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

"The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom."

Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy-winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

Despicable Me 4 opens in theaters on July 3rd.

Who's going to be in Shrek 5?

Though little is known about Shrek 5, Illumination boss Chris Meledandri revealed he believes most of the cast will be back to voice their original roles.

"We anticipate the cast coming back," Meledandri revealed. "Talks are starting now, and every indication that we've gotten is there's tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return."

"It's not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with 'Mario,' where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements," Meledandri explained. "And then you're hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that."