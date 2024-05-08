The Fall Guy Sequel Might Already Be in the Works

The Fall Guy hit theaters this weekend, and the new David Leitch film stars Barbie's Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer's Emily Blunt. The action/comedy/romance is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 82% critics score and 87% audience score. Despite the movie's star power and high ratings, it didn't have the opening weekend at the box office Universal was hoping for. The movie earned $28.5 million over the weekend, which was less than its estimated $30 million to $35 million. However, Gosling is already hoping the film will get a sequel. The Oscar-nominated actor spoke with Fast Company, and addressed a possible follow-up to The Fall Guy.

"Oh yeah. We already – I mean, we love these characters so much that we wanted to know, just for ourselves, what happens to Colt and [Emily Blunt's character] Jody after the movie ends? What's the next phase for them? And we know exactly what it is. So hopefully the audience wants to know, too," Gosling shared. "The sequel sort of wrote itself. We already know [the story] intimately. We're just hoping that people like this movie enough that we get to keep telling the story of these characters. We love them so much, and we love this world, and I feel confident that we can do it."

What Is The Fall Guy About?

You can read Universal's description of The Fall Guy here: "He's a stuntman, and like everyone in the stunt community, he gets blown up, shot, crashed, thrown through windows and dropped from the highest of heights, all for our entertainment. And now, fresh off an almost career-ending accident, this working-class hero has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. What could possibly go right?"

"From real life stunt man and director David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick, Nobody and Violent Night, comes his most personal film yet. A new hilarious, hard-driving, all-star apex-action thriller and love letter to action movies and the hard-working and under-appreciated crew of people who make them: The Fall Guy."

The Fall Guy is now playing in theaters.