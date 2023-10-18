Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese's latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is hitting theaters this weekend. The movie is a Western crime drama that tells the true story of the Osage murders that occurred in Oklahoma in the 1920s. Based on David Grann's bestselling book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. While the film will eventually be streaming on Apple TV+, it's definitely worth seeing on the big screen. These days, there are many different formats available when going to the theater, so is Killers of the Flower Moon worth seeing in Dolby?

What Is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision?

"Dolby Atmos is Dolby's transformational sound format, which enables a powerful new listening experience with more natural, realistic cinema sound that truly envelops the audience. Dolby Vision transforms your cinema and TV viewing experiences with astonishing brightness, contrast, and color."

Killers of the Flower Moon in Dolby:

The perks of Dolby vary from film to film. For example, it was the Dolby Atmos that made Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny a thrilling experience. That movie was action-packed, and the sound quality made the experience more immersive. With Killers of the Flower Moon, it's the Dolby Vision that's most impressive. While Robbie Robertson's score is elevated by the Dolby Atmos, it is Dolby Vision's crisp and vivid picture quality that stands out, especially with the rich cinematography led by Rodrigo Prieto.

While Dolby tends to be the go-to format for action films or comic book movies, it shouldn't be discounted for dramas, especially ones with beautiful imagery and sprawling backdrops like Killers of the Flower Moon. If you're a fan of Scorsese's work, his latest picture isn't something you want to experience for the first time in a lesser format. However, if you're more of a casual fan or someone who doesn't care as much about the picture and sound quality of a film, seeing Killers of the Flower Moon in Dolby isn't as necessary as upcoming superhero movies like The Marvels or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

If you are a fan of the Dolby experience, but cannot make it to the movies in the fall or are afraid of the 3.5-hour runtime, it is possible to enjoy Dolby at home. The at-home viewing experience can be enhanced if you have a TV that supports Dolby Vision and a way to experience Dolby Atmos sound, for example, having a soundbar or a speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.

If you're interested in seeing Killers of the Flower Moon in Dolby, you can search for theaters in your area here. You can also learn more by following @DolbyLabs on Instagram and @Dolby on Twitter.

Killers of the Flower Moon opens only in theaters on October 20th. Tickets are on sale now.