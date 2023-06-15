Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: Dolby Experience Review

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is being released in theaters later this month, but I have been lucky enough to see the film twice already on the big screen. The first showing was a press screening at a local theater, which I attended in order to prepare for my interviews with the film's cast and director, James Mangold. The second showing was at the movie's big premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the two viewings could not have been more different. Aside from the fact that the premiere featured many celebrity sightings and a surprise performance by John Williams, watching the film the second time was a completely new and exciting experience thanks to Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

What Is Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision?

"Dolby Atmos is Dolby's transformational sound format, which enables a powerful new listening experience with more natural, realistic cinema sound that truly envelops the audience. Dolby Vision transforms your cinema and TV viewing experiences with astonishing brightness, contrast, and color."

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Dolby:

When it comes to Dolby Vision, the picture is definitely more crisp and vivid than in other formats, and while that is impressive, it was the Dolby Atmos that sold me on the experience. While Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is going to be enjoyable in any format, the sound quality with Dolby Atmos is next-level. The film felt immersive thanks to the "multi-dimensional sound" that helps you catch moments you wouldn't otherwise notice. I found myself being dazzled by the rattle of keys or the sound of a tea kettle, which are details that completely disinterested me during my first viewing.

Unsurprisingly, the Dolby Atmos also enhances the film's action moments. The sound undeniably strengthens the experience when you're seeing an action-heavy film. Whether Indiana Jones is riding a horse through a subway station or trying to escape a plane full of nazis, you will feel like you're right in the middle of the action alongside the titular hero.

Admittedly, I'm not someone who usually pays attention to the various film formats, but getting the chance to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny twice within the span of one week helped me realize just how different those formats can be. In the future, I will think twice before picking just any theater for a movie, especially when the film is expected to be action-packed. I'm already planning on seeing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning in Dolby, which wasn't a priority until I saw the new Indy film at the Dolby Theater.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.