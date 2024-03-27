Kinds of Kindness Trailer Reunites Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe With Poor Things Director

Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things took home four Oscars this year, including the Best Actress award for Emma Stone's performance as Bella Baxter. The film marked the third collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos after making The Favourite and the short film Bleat, and their next project is already on the way. Kinds of Kindness is a new anthology film that Searchlight will be releasing this summer. Today, the first trailer for the project was released, and it's bound to get film fans talking.

"This is it. The moment of truth," Searchlight teased on YouTube. Kinds of Kindness was filmed last October in New Orleans and will also feature Poor Things' Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe and The Favourite's Joe Alwyn in addition to Lanthimos first-timers Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Hong Chau (The Whale), Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World: Dominion), and Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes). You can watch the trailer below:

Emma Stone Explains Yorgos Lanthimos' Directing Style:

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Stone spoke about playing the reanimated Bella Baxter in Poor Things and revealed what makes a Lanthimos set unique.

"It was very important to feel that this was an intimate experience no matter how big the sets were," Stone explained. "There's nothing better than to be free and experimenting."

Lanthimos added, "I knew that I wanted to create this world for Bella to inhabit so that it reflected her individuality and uniqueness ... The idea was that we would build everything in the studio, even exteriors so that everything would feel tactile and familiar but also out of this world."

"We don't have marks," Stone added of the film's production. "Yorgos doesn't say action. There's no video village, just Yorgos sitting with his monitor right by the camera. We don't have stand-ins and we don't leave set. It feels as small and intimate as humanly possible. The things that are happening from rehearsal or from take to take shift and change as time goes on, so you're really trusting Yorgos to find that world."

Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone Tease Another New Project:

Kinds of Kindness isn't the only project coming from Lanthimos and Stone. During a recent chat with the Little Gold Men podcast, Lanthimos teased he's talked to Stone about making another film.

"I mean, yeah. After we finish one, we discuss the next one," Lanthimos explained. "So we've shot this feature film in New Orleans [Kind Of Kindness] which we are now editing and Poor Things is out now and yeah, we're discussing about doing something together again [after that]."

Kinds of Kindness is being released on June 21st.