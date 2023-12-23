Poor Things Director Teases Another New Project With Emma Stone

Kinds of Kindness might not be the only movie from Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone to look forward to.

Poor Things was released in theaters this month, and it marks the third collaboration between Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone and Oscar-nominated director Yorgos Lanthimos. It was recently revealed that Lanthimos and Stone already have another movie in the works titled Kinds of Kindness. The movie was filmed last October in New Orleans and is now in the midst of post-production. During a recent chat with the Little Gold Men podcast, Lanthimos teased he's talked to Stone about making another film after Kinds of Kindness.

"I mean, yeah. After we finish one, we discuss the next one," Lanthimos explained. "So we've shot this feature film in New Orleans [Kind Of Kindness] which we are now editing and Poor Things is out now and yeah, we're discussing about doing something together again [after that]."

Kinds of Kindness was helmed by Lanthimos who co-wrote the script with Efthimis Filippou. The screenplay was developed by Element Pictures and Film4, and it's being produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element in addition to Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek are executive producing for Film4, which co-financed the movie. The upcoming film will also feature Poor Things' Margaret Qualley and Willem Dafoe and The Favourite's Joe Alwyn in addition to Lanthimos first-timers Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon), Hong Chau (The Whale), and Hunter Schafer (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Emma Stone Explains Yorgos Lanthimos' Directing Style:

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Stone spoke about playing the reanimated Bella Baxter in Poor Things and revealed what makes a Lanthimos set unique.

"It was very important to feel that this was an intimate experience no matter how big the sets were," Stone explained. "There's nothing better than to be free and experimenting."

Lanthimos added, "I knew that I wanted to create this world for Bella to inhabit so that it reflected her individuality and uniqueness ... The idea was that we would build everything in the studio, even exteriors so that everything would feel tactile and familiar but also out of this world."

"We don't have marks," Stone added of the film's production. "Yorgos doesn't say action. There's no video village, just Yorgos sitting with his monitor right by the camera. We don't have stand-ins and we don't leave set. It feels as small and intimate as humanly possible. The things that are happening from rehearsal or from take to take shift and change as time goes on, so you're really trusting Yorgos to find that world."

Poor Things is now playing in theaters.