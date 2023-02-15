Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Director Celebrates Wrapping Filming by Sharing Video

Production on the highly anticipated sequel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicked off last October, and director Wes Ball has taken to social media to confirm that the project has wrapped. The filmmaker shared a CG rendering of apes waving goodbye, while also announcing to the film's crew that it was a wrap on the project. The footage of the apes looks to have been specifically crafted for this wrap announcement, with the video also confirming that the film had been shot under the title Forbidden Zone. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes currently has a release date of May 24, 2024.

"That's a wrap! 🦍🤝💪 🎉," Ball captioned the video, featuring the apes and members of the crew waving and celebrating.

The Hollywood Reporter previously detailed of the film's plot, "Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires. In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to latter's quest, although she has plans of her own."

The new film stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allen (The Witcher), Peter Macon (The Orville), Eka Darville (Marvel's Jessica Jones), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Travis Jeffery (Preacher), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop), Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi, Dichen Lachman (Jurassic World Dominion), and William H. Macy.

The Maze Runner trilogy director Ball helms the picture from a script by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), and Patrick Aison (Prey).

"Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy," Steve Asbell, President 20th Century Studios, said in a statement previously. "With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes currently has a release date of May 24, 2024.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!