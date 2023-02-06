Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Adds Jurassic World Dominion Star

While production on the sequel Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes kicked off last October, The Hollywood Reporter confirms today that Dichen Lachman, who starred in Season 1 of Severance and Jurassic World Dominion, has joined the cast of the sequel. No details have emerged about the character Lachman will be playing. The new film will serve as a sequel to the 2017 War for the Planet of the Apes, which came from The Batman director Matt Reeves. The upcoming movie marks the tenth big-screen entry in the franchise, which kicked off in 1968 with Planet of the Apes, based on the 1963 novel of the same name by Pierre Boulle.

The outlet also offered new details on the plot, which they describe, "Many apes societies have grown from when the Moses-like Caesar brought his people to an oasis, while humans have been reduced to a feral-like existence. Some groups have never heard of Caesar, while others have contorted his teaching to build burgeoning empires. In this setting, one ape leader begins to enslave other groups to find human technology, while another ape, who watched his clan be taken, embarks on a journey to find freedom. A young human woman becomes key to latter's quest, although she has plans of her own."

Lachman joins Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allen (The Witcher), Peter Macon (The Orville), Eka Darville (Marvel's Jessica Jones), Kevin Durand (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Travis Jeffery (Preacher), Neil Sandilands (Sweet Tooth), Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham (Cowboy Bebop), Ras-Samuel Weld A'abzgi, and William H. Macy.

The Maze Runner trilogy director Wes Ball helms the picture from a script by Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds), Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver (Rise of the Planet of the Apes), and Patrick Aison (Prey).

"Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and storied science fiction franchises in film history, as well as being an indelible part of our studio's legacy," Steve Asbell, President 20th Century Studios, said in a statement previously. "With Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, we are privileged to continue the series' tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking cinema, and can't wait to share Wes' extraordinary vision for this new chapter with audiences in 2024."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set to hit theaters in 2024.

Are you excited for the new movie? Let us know in the comments!