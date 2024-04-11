Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Footage Description From CinemaCon

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and Disney's presentation is sharing some exciting looks at Deadpool & Wolverine, and more. The panel devoted some time to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which is heading to theaters next month. The newest installment of the long-running franchise was directed by Wes Ball and is expected to take place hundreds of years after the previous trilogy. ComicBook.com was in attendance during the CinemaCon presentation and got a peek at some new footage from the highly-anticipated film.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes stars Owen Teague (IT), Freya Allan (The Witcher), Kevin Durand (Locke & Key), Peter Macon (Shameless), and William H. Macy (Fargo). 20th Century Studios describes Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes as follows: "Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

You can read a description of the CinemaCon footage below...

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Footage Description Revealed:

The footage starts peacefully, following a bird high above a very green world. Apes are running wild and free, swinging on the overgrown remains of what was once a metal building, but the city is now all trees and rivers. A trio of apes comes upon a nest of bird eggs, and the older ape reminds them they have to leave one egg behind as it is the law.

"We will raise them together like we were raised," one of the apes proclaims.

They look around, through the leaves with the sun illuminating the entire scene brightly and very green. They come to a gap between the structures and Noa (Teague) uses a piece of metal to lunge ahead and lock onto the other structure. Climbing to the top, he finds four more eggs in a nest perched high above the structure. As he reaches for it, a bird comes flying in and strikes him with its talons. Noa falls and the concrete crumbles, prompting him to continue to fall without being able to get a grip on anything. Noa eventually slides off the edge and manages to grab a piece of the hanging structure. His friends are terrified, but relief ultimately consumes them when they see their friend has survived.

Then, the Fox logo takes the screen and scenes start to play out more quickly, Noa's father is waiting for him at the village, and various locations are shown.

"There are dangers beyond our village," one ape explained. A king declares, "What a wonderful day," before his followers. Chaos begins as apes torch Noa's village on horseback. Noa tries to reach his father to save him, but a much bigger enemy ape gets there first. Noa fights the gorilla but is unsuccessful and falls away from his father to the fiery ground.

Noa wakes to the ash in a sunny, gray scene. He stumbles through the rubble and finds a vulture picking at the area, only to move closer and discover his fallen father. A tremendously performed and animated facial expression captures the weight of the moment as Noa shrinks into a ball beside the body. Moments later, he has buried his father.

"Father, I will find them, I will bring them home," he says to the grave. A bird chirps to him and flies as if to guide him. He rides out on horseback, taking one last look at his destroyed village before leaving, spear in hand. A vast, overgrown skyline is shown to conclude the footage before an official teaser starts to play.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes opens in theaters on May 10th. Stay tuned for more updates from CinemaCon.