Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Gets Home Video Release Date

The Planet of the Apes franchise was revived earlier this year with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, a sequel that became a critical and financial hit, and now the Wes Ball-directed adventure is headed to home video. Of all of the movies that landed in theaters this year, one of the most bombastic and inventive experiences was Kingdom, so while fans can still check out the film at the tail-end of its theatrical run, those who either missed the adventure or want to revisit it from the comfort of their homes are now able to do so. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits Digital on July 9th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27th.

The movie is described, "Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise with this action-adventure spectacle from 20th Century Studios. Set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, apes are living harmoniously as the dominant species -- and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

Bonus features on the home video release include:

Inside the Forbidden Zone: Making Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes – Join director Wes Ball, cast and crew as they expand the Planet of the Apes legacy for a new generation. Travel to the outdoor production in Australia, train at Ape School, and discover the practical and motion capture techniques in building a breathtaking Kingdom.

14 Deleted/Extended Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball



Per press release, "The fate of the world is at stake when 20th Century Studios' Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arrives to digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home) on July 9th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27th. Director Wes Ball's stunning new entry into the Planet of the Apes series has been heralded by critics as 'a jaw-dropping spectacle' (Matt Neglia, Next Big Picture) and 'a visual masterpiece' (Mark Hughes, Forbes). It is Certified-Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and has thrilled audiences worldwide, becoming one of the biggest global box office successes of the year and marking the beginning of a new era for the epic Planet of the Apes franchise."

"Set generations after Caesar's reign in a world where apes are the dominant species, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes follows an ape named Noa and a human named Mae as they emerge to define the future of how apes and humans will coexist.

"Fans can delve deeper into the franchise on 4K UHD editions with 'Inside the Lens: The Raw Cut,' a full-length alternative cut with a split-screen comparison between the final cut of the film and a version with unfinished VFX with optional audio commentary by director Wes Ball, editor Dan Zimmerman, and VFX supervisor Erik Winquist. The never-before-seen alternate cut gives fans a unique opportunity to see the actors' performances before the visual effects were completed.

"The 4K UHD also arrives in a collectible limited edition SteelBook with custom artwork by artist Dylan Cole. Finally, fans will have a chance to bring home the entire Planet of the Apes saga on Digital at select retailers. A special Planet of the Apes 10-film bundle will be available for $100 SRP."

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes hits Digital on July 9th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27th.

Will you be checking out the movie on home video? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!