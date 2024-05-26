Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Is About To Cross Major Box Office Milestone

It's a slow weekend at the box office, but Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is doing okay.

It's been a surprisingly weak Memorial Day weekend at the box office with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie tying for a lackluster first place. John Krasinski's family film IF took the third place spot this weekend with Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in fourth place. While it's been a disappointing month all around, the Apes movie is about to cross a major box office milestone. The film grossed $13 million domestically in its third weekend and is expected to reach $17 million when the holiday weekend is over.

After the weekend, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is expected to reach $122 million domestically and $172 million internationally, for a total gross of $294 million. While the movie will likely leave theaters with less than the previous three installments, it's still set to pass its reported budget of $160 million. By grossing twice its reported budget, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be considered a success.

Furiosa and Garfield are both expected to land at $31 million for the four-day weekend.

What Is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes About?

You can read a description of the film here: "Director Wes Ball breathes new life into the global, epic franchise set several generations in the future following Caesar's reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows. As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike."

The cast for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is anchored by Owen Teague (IT) as Noa, a young chimpanzee. He's joined in the film by Kevin Duran (Locke & Key) as Proximus Caesar, a powerful chieftain that has appropriated human technology; Travis Jeffery as Anaya; Lydia Peckham as Soona, a female chimpanzee and a friend of Noa. Neil Sandilands as Koro; Peter Macon as Raka; and Freya Allan (The Witcher) as Mae, one of the few human characters to appear in the movie

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is now playing in theaters. Stay tuned for more box office updates.