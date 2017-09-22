Dave Gibbons On How ‘Kingsman’ Comics And Movies Mesh Action

Kingsman: The Golden Circle is a true sequel, building off of the events of the first film in the series while maintaining the action-packed thrills laced with wit in a way that Matthew Vaughn has become known for.

With the film set to release today, the artist of the comic book series that inspired the movies spoke with ComicBook.com about how Kingsman approaches action.

“Oh, yeah, no I think Matthew’s a fantastic action director and the choreography and the assorted … insanity of the action scenes is … well, you know, because it is in a full-blown movie, it’s even more vivid than what you would see in a comic,” said Dave Gibbons.

Gibbons created the comic alongside Mark Millar, releasing one of the first and most popular comics in the original lineup of Millarworld titles. Vaughn also previously directed Kick-Ass, earning a stripe as a director of another Millar-penned comic.

But The Secret Service was a different kind of comic, trading superheroes for espionage. And the Kingsman films are different kinds of movies.

“But it has got that same exuberance and that same kind of balletic feeling to it,” Gibbons said. “So, I mean, I think the world of the Kingsman movie and the Kingsman comic book, you know, actually mesh very, very well and I think he’s obviously learned a lot from looking at comic books.”

Vaughn’s films tend to portray action scenes in a unique way, almost like Zack Snyder, in that they focus on pivotal movements to add momentum to one specific moment. From the cinematography to the editing, it all serves to build and create an intense scene.

You can see for yourself right today. Kingsman: The Golden Circle is in theaters now.

