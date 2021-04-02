Knives Out 2: Jamie Lee Curtis Debunks Return of Knives Out's Thrombey Family

✖

Rian Johnson fans were treated to some exciting news yesterday when it was officially announced that Netflix was closing in on a deal that will lead to two new Knives Out sequels. The next installments will see the return of Johnson as writer/director (last year, he was nominated for an Oscar for writing Knives Out) and Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc. The movie is expected to begin filming in Greece this summer, but don't expect to see most of the star-studded cast from the first movie. The sequels will focus on a brand new mystery, which means the Thrombey family won't be the focus. In fact, Jamie Lee Curtis (Linda Drysdale) took to Instagram to break the news that she won't be involved (and she did it in the funniest way possible).

"To clear up any rumors, the Thromby family is in family counseling and the therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future. Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb. The rest of them are hustling. Ransom is apparently in the knitting sweater business, a new skill he picked up in the slammer. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self-publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece. As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture," Curtis wrote. You can check out her post below:

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Johnson recently explained. "It’s been such a mindf*ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

"In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels," Johnson previously shared with SiriusXM. "I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun."

