Knives Out: Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates Rian Johnson on Oscar Nomination

Jamie Lee Curtis is the ultimate champion of Knives Out. The actor best known for starring in the Halloween franchise plays Linda Drysdale in Rian Johnson‘s latest whodunnit film, and she’s been posting about the movie on social media since awards season began. Curtis has done everything from rocking a Rian Johnson themed shirt to support the movie’s Golden Globe nominations to making a special post just to praise her co-star, Ana de Armas. Earlier today, Curtis took to Instagram to post stills from the movie, and congratulate Johnson on his Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

“And in the end it always comes down to the miracle of ideas and creation and the writer facing the blank page. Fitting that my last @knivesout post is to congratulate @riancjohnson for his Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay and wishing him continued success and creativity,” Curtis wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the post below:

Curtis claimed that would be her last Knives Out post, but she added this clip to her feed shortly after:

View this post on Instagram Letting the words speak for themselves. @knivesout @riancjohnson A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Feb 1, 2020 at 10:31am PST

“Letting the words speak for themselves,” she wrote.

For Best Original Screenplay, Johnson is going up against Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), and Bong Joon Ho & Han Jin Won (Parasite).

In addition to the film’s Oscar nomination, Knives Out‘s Jenny Egan just won the Excellence in Contemporary Film Award from the Costume Designers Guild. Egan was up against A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Arjun Bhasin), Hustlers (Mitchell Travers), The Laundromat (Ellen Mirojnick), and Queen & Slim (Shiona Turini). It’s exciting to see Knives Out win this award because one of the most talked-about things about the movie has been its sweaters, especially the one worn by Chris Evans.

Knives Out is still playing in select theaters and will be released on Digital HD on February 7th, and on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K on February 25th. The 92nd Academy Awards air on ABC on February 9th.