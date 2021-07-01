Knives Out 2: Kate Hudson Promises to Post Kathryn Hahn Content During Production

✖

Knives Out 2 is currently in production in Greece and will see director Rian Johnson reuniting with Daniel Craig for another Benoit Blanc mystery. However, the Knives Out duo is not the movie's only reunion to look forward to. The star-studded cast also includes Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn who first appeared together in How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days back in 2003. These days, Hahn is best known for playing Agatha Harkness on WandaVision, and fans have wished for a while that the actor would join social media. This week, Hudson took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with Hahn and their husbands, promising to keep the Hahn content coming.

"Reunited baby yeah!!! If we can’t get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I’ll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself! Love and missed my bestie ❤️#datenight #feelslikeyesterdayHTLAG," Hudson wrote. You can check out her photo below:

In addition to Craig, Hudson, and Hahn, the Knives Out sequel will also star Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. This week, fans were surprised and delighted to learn Ethan Hawke is also joining the cast.

While everyone is currently calling the new movie Knives Out 2, it's likely the movie will end up having a completely different title.

"In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels," Rian Johnson previously shared with SiriusXM. "I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun."

Stay tuned for more updates on the Knives Out sequel. In the meantime, you can watch Hahn in WandaVision on Disney+.