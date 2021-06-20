WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn Hints How Agatha Harkness Could Return in the MCU

✖

After casting a spell over WandaVision as the bewitching Agatha Harkness, Marvel Studios franchise newcomer Kathryn Hahn says there are still centuries left to explore as the ages-old witch. Posing as a nosy neighbor to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the Vision (Paul Bettany) when the newlyweds move into the sitcom suburbia of Westview, New Jersey, "Agnes" is a mentor to Wanda before it's revealed Agnes was Agatha all along: a witch who takes power from the "undeserving." When Agatha attempts to steal the Chaos Magic of Wanda, who is revealed to be the Scarlet Witch, she's stripped of her powers and fated to live on in her "WandaVision" role of Agnes.

"Of course I would be willing to come back. I've heard nothing," Hahn told Gold Derby when asked if she would return for another Marvel project. "I know Jac [Schaeffer, series creator and head writer] and everybody was very clear that this was going to be a one and done situation. And the season finale was 'The Season Finale,' which I think was so brilliant, and I was so satisfied with it as a whole."

The Disney+ series is a nine-episode limited series and there will not be a Season 2 of WandaVision. But story threads that started in WandaVision will continue elsewhere across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so says producer Kevin Feige, including Olsen's return to the big screen opposite Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"If I were to ever come back, there's so many aspects of her that I think are fascinating. She touches in so many different worlds throughout the comics," Hahn said of Agatha, whose comic book counterpart has ties to the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. "You know, she's a centuries-old witch and has seen a lot, and there's a lot of different people and beings that she's crossed paths with over the last couple of centuries, so that would be a blast to explore."

