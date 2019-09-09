Knives Out Director Rian Johnson Has to Stand on His Tippy Toes for Photo With Chris Evans

The 2019 Toronto International Film Festival is currently in full swing, and it has seen multiple premieres of various upcoming films. One such film is Knives Out, the next feature from Star Wars: The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson. The film has an all-star cast, which includes Marvel Cinematic Universe alum, Chris Evans. Johnson and Evans posed together at TIFF, and the former was forced to step on his tip-toes for the photo. One fan pointed this out on Twitter, and Johnson had a great response.

“You’re not very tall, are you?”

“Well I try to be.” https://t.co/Ry8DNjDzCo — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 8, 2019

“Tag yourself I’m @rianjohnson tiptoeing because @ChrisEvans is so tall 😂 #chrisevans #tiff19,” @jenofthemoon wrote.

“‘You’re not very tall, are you?’ ‘Well I try to be,’” Johnson wrote.

In case you’re unfamiliar, this is a quote from The Big Sleep, the 1946 Philip Marlowe picture starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall, which was directed by Howard Hawks. It’s unsurprising that he’d pull from a detective movie considering Knives Out is a whodunit film.



Many people commented on the tweet:

“A short king is a good king,” @mcudanvcrs replied.

“You’re only as tall as you feel,” @pablohidalgo added.

“Fools. He isn’t tiptoeing. He’s beginning his literal descent into the sky,” @ChristianPayst1 wrote.

In addition to Evans, Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.