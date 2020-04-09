Rian Johnson Has the Best Reaction to Knives Out Being a Jeopardy! Question

Over the past few months, Rian Johnson‘s Knives Out has gotten critical acclaim, a significant run at the box office, and an actual Oscar nomination. The star-studded mystery film has charmed audiences everywhere since it debuted in November — and now it just hit a pretty specific pop-culture milestone. Knives Out was featured in the Tuesday, April 7th episode of Jeopardy!, with a prompt asking contestants to correctly identify the film’s title. The moment caught the attention of Johnson, who wrote and directed the film, and responded in a pretty delightful way. In a tweet on Wednesday, Johnson responded with a series of exclamation points, before rewording the exclamation points in the form of a question.

Knives Out follows Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who investigates the apparent murder of billionaire Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer). The film also includes Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Michael Shannon, Katherine Langford, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A sequel for the project has already been confirmed to be in the works, with Craig expected to return.

“I don’t really think in terms of universes, or in terms of creating worlds or whatever, that’s not that interesting to me,” Johnson said in an interview earlier this year. “The only thing that’s interesting to me is story, and the story specific to whether you’re writing a Star Wars film that’s part of a three movie trilogy or a “original thing” like Knives Out, you’re still telling a story that’s new to the thing that you’re doing that has to work within the context of that movie.”

“So to me the notion of ‘What’s the entire galaxy or world that you’re creating or something,’ I can’t imagine getting excited about creating that to me,” he added. “What I’m excited about is creating a two hour long experience for an audience to have in the theater, and that means how they engage moment to moment with the story and the characters that are on screen, and that doesn’t change in either one of those (cases).”

What do you think of Rian Johnson’s response to Knives Out being on jeopardy? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!