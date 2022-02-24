Knives Out 2: Kathryn Hahn Teases “Old School Ensemble” in Netflix Sequel

Kathryn Hahn has been a fan-favorite in Hollywood for quite some time, but her recent role as Agatha Harkness is WandaVision brought her fame to a whole new level. During a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, Hahn teased what fans can expect from her upcoming Disney+ spin-off series, Agatha: House of Harkness. In addition to talking about Marvel, Hahn also shared some info about the highly-anticipated Knives Out 2, which will feature the return of director Rian Johnson as well as Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc with a whole new cast of characters.

“It took me back to my roots because it really did feel like an old school ensemble,” Hahn said about filming the Netflix sequel. “It really felt a lot like my class at Yale. I had the same kind of fond feelings of love and tenderness towards everybody.”

In addition to Craig and Hahn, the next Benoit Blanc mystery is set to star Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke. During a recent chat with Empire, Craig reminisced about his past Bond movies and also teased a “better” Knives Out movie.

“I’m so lucky to have Rian in my life,” Craig shared. “He’s such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I couldn’t believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, ‘It says Southern accent you went here. Really?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah?’ We’ve just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They’ve just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it’s better? We’ll see. I don’t want to tempt fate. It’s different, and that’s the amazing thing. It’s still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it’s very different. I’m very excited about it.”

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel,” Johnson previously explained. “Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Look for Knives Out 2 in theaters and on Netflix later this year.