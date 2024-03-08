Kung Fu Panda 4: Where to Stream the First Three Films in the Franchise

The Dragon Warrior has finally returned! Kung Fu Panda 4, the franchise's first film in eight years, is now playing in theaters everywhere. Fans are excited to see Jack Black's Po back in action, so much so that they may want a refresher of the previous films in the series before going to see Kung Fu Panda 4. If you don't own the movies, however, you'll have to head to a couple of different streaming services to watch the whole adventure.

The three Kung Fu Panda films are split between two major services. Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2 were just added to Peacock last week. Coincidentally, that's the same service that will eventually play home to Kung Fu Panda 4 when it hits streaming.

Kung Fu Panda 3 is on its own, though. The 2016 film is currently streaming on Netflix, separate from the rest of the franchise.

Also Streaming on Peacock

The first two Kung Fu Panda movies hadn't been available on a major service for a while, but they were added to Peacock's streaming lineup at the beginning of March. They were just a couple of several dozen films that joined Peacock on March 1st.

You can check out the full list of Peacock's March 1st additions below:

9 to 5

About Last Night (2014)

Alien

Along Came a Nanny

American Ultra

Aquaman

Arrival

At Home in Mitford

Atonement

Back to The Future

Back to The Future II

Back to The Future III

The Big Lebowski

Booksmart

Brokeback Mountain

The Color of Rain

Come Play

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

The Constant Gardener

Criminal

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dallas Buyers Club

Daniel Isn't Real

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dead Presidents

Death Becomes Her

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Dredd

Easter Under Wraps

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fatale

Flip That Romance

The Flock

Follow Your Heart

Francesca Quinn, P.I.

G.I. Jane

A Godwink Christmas

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love

Hanna

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Hellboy (2019)

Home

Hop

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Iron Lady

It's a Wonderful Afterlife

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jesus Christ Superstar (2012)

Josie and The Pussycats

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Killers

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Last Temptation of Christ

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law Abiding Citizen

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Moonwalkers

My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny

News of The World

The Next Three Days

Over The Hedge

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man

The Place Beyond The Pines

The Possession

Pretty Woman

The Prince of Egypt

Promising Young Woman

Ray

Reality Bites

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love

Suffragette

Superbad

Sweet Carolina

Transporter 3

V For Vendetta

Vanity Fair

Vice

The Way Back

Wedding Planner Mystery

Wild Card

Working Girl