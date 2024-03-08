Kung Fu Panda 4: Where to Stream the First Three Films in the Franchise
Kung Fu Panda movies are available to stream on Netflix and Peacock.
The Dragon Warrior has finally returned! Kung Fu Panda 4, the franchise's first film in eight years, is now playing in theaters everywhere. Fans are excited to see Jack Black's Po back in action, so much so that they may want a refresher of the previous films in the series before going to see Kung Fu Panda 4. If you don't own the movies, however, you'll have to head to a couple of different streaming services to watch the whole adventure.
The three Kung Fu Panda films are split between two major services. Kung Fu Panda and Kung Fu Panda 2 were just added to Peacock last week. Coincidentally, that's the same service that will eventually play home to Kung Fu Panda 4 when it hits streaming.
Kung Fu Panda 3 is on its own, though. The 2016 film is currently streaming on Netflix, separate from the rest of the franchise.
Also Streaming on Peacock
The first two Kung Fu Panda movies hadn't been available on a major service for a while, but they were added to Peacock's streaming lineup at the beginning of March. They were just a couple of several dozen films that joined Peacock on March 1st.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's March 1st additions below:
