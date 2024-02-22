Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in March 2024
Apples Never Fall and Trolls Band Together highlight Peacock's March additions.
March is just a week away, and Peacock is preparing for the month ahead by announcing an entire roster of new additions set to join its streaming roster. On Thursday, Peacock unveiled the complete lineup of March additions, which includes a healthy mix of new originals and already popular titles.
Fans of DreamWorks franchises have a lot to be excited about in March, as Peacock will add titles from both Trolls and Megamind. On March 1st, Peacock will debut the original film Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, as well as the TV series Megamind Rules! On March 14th, the studio's latest theatrical venture, Trolls Band Together, will hit the service, along with its sing-along version.
Also on March 14th will be the debut of the highly anticipated limited series Apples Never Fall, which is based on the novel from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The series stars Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, and Jake Lacy. Fans of reality TV will be happy to know that The Traitors franchise is in for a big month, with March delivering new episodes from the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand editions of the show.
You can check out the full list of Peacock's March arrivals below!
March 1st
9 to 5
About Last Night (2014)
Alien
Along Came a Nanny
American Ultra
Aquaman
Arrival
At Home in Mitford
Atonement
Back to The Future
Back to The Future II
Back to The Future III
The Big Lebowski
Booksmart
Brokeback Mountain
The Color of Rain
Come Play
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
The Constant Gardener
Criminal
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dallas Buyers Club
Daniel Isn't Real
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dead Presidents
Death Becomes Her
Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas
Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Dredd
Easter Under Wraps
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fatale
Flip That Romance
The Flock
Follow Your Heart
Francesca Quinn, P.I.
G.I. Jane
A Godwink Christmas
A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love
Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love
Hanna
Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone
Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2
Hellboy (2019)
Home
Hop
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Iron Lady
It's a Wonderful Afterlife
Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)
Jesus Christ Superstar (2012)
Josie and The Pussycats
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Killers
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
The Last Temptation of Christ
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law Abiding Citizen
Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
A League of Their Own
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
Little Rascals
Lost in Translation
Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)
Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Moonwalkers
My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5
My Cousin Vinny
News of The World
The Next Three Days
Over The Hedge
Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man
The Place Beyond The Pines
The Possession
Pretty Woman
The Prince of Egypt
Promising Young Woman
Ray
Reality Bites
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Snowpiercer (2014)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
A Splash of Love
Suffragette
Superbad
Sweet Carolina
Transporter 3
V For Vendetta
Vanity Fair
Vice
The Way Back
Wedding Planner Mystery
Wild Card
Working Girl
March 2nd
Bee Movie,
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 3rd
Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 4th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 5th
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 6th
Crazy Rich Asians
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Premonition
She Said
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 7th
Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)
March 8th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
March 9th
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 10th
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 11th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 12th
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 13th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 14th
Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Unlocked
March 15th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls: Band Together (Peacock Exclusive)
Trolls Band Together Sing-Along
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16th
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 17th
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 18th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Stormy (Peacock Original)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 19th
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 20th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Violent Night
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 21st
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
March 22nd
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
On Fire
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 23rd
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 24th
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)
March 25th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)
March 26th
Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 27th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Tár
The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 28th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes
The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes
The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes
Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
March 29th
Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 30th
Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 31st
Black Christmas (2006)
Come Play
A Cowgirl's Story
Cowgirls N Angels
Cowgirls N Angels: Dakota's Summer
Good Hair
Jackie Brown
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Keeping The Faith
Silent Night (2012)