Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in March 2024

March is just a week away, and Peacock is preparing for the month ahead by announcing an entire roster of new additions set to join its streaming roster. On Thursday, Peacock unveiled the complete lineup of March additions, which includes a healthy mix of new originals and already popular titles. Fans of DreamWorks franchises have a lot to be excited about in March, as Peacock will add titles from both Trolls and Megamind. On March 1st, Peacock will debut the original film Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate, as well as the TV series Megamind Rules! On March 14th, the studio's latest theatrical venture, Trolls Band Together, will hit the service, along with its sing-along version. Also on March 14th will be the debut of the highly anticipated limited series Apples Never Fall, which is based on the novel from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. The series stars Annette Bening, Sam Neill, Alison Brie, and Jake Lacy. Fans of reality TV will be happy to know that The Traitors franchise is in for a big month, with March delivering new episodes from the US, UK, Australia, and New Zealand editions of the show. You can check out the full list of Peacock's March arrivals below!

March 1st 9 to 5

About Last Night (2014)

Alien

Along Came a Nanny

American Ultra

Aquaman

Arrival

At Home in Mitford

Atonement

Back to The Future

Back to The Future II

Back to The Future III

The Big Lebowski

Booksmart

Brokeback Mountain

The Color of Rain

Come Play

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

The Constant Gardener

Criminal

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dallas Buyers Club

Daniel Isn't Real

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dead Presidents

Death Becomes Her

Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Debbie Macomber's Dashing Through the Snow

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Dredd

Easter Under Wraps

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fatale

Flip That Romance

The Flock

Follow Your Heart

Francesca Quinn, P.I.

G.I. Jane

A Godwink Christmas

A Godwink Christmas, Meant for Love

Hailey Dean Mysteries: Murder, With Love

Hanna

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Hellboy (2019)

Home

Hop

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Iron Lady

It's a Wonderful Afterlife

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Jesus Christ Superstar (2012)

Josie and The Pussycats

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Killers

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

The Last Temptation of Christ

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law Abiding Citizen

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

A League of Their Own

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Little Rascals

Lost in Translation

Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)

Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Moonwalkers

My Boyfriend's Back: Wedding March 5

My Cousin Vinny

News of The World

The Next Three Days

Over The Hedge

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie 3: Catch the Gingerbread Man

The Place Beyond The Pines

The Possession

Pretty Woman

The Prince of Egypt

Promising Young Woman

Ray

Reality Bites

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

A Splash of Love

Suffragette

Superbad

Sweet Carolina

Transporter 3

V For Vendetta

Vanity Fair

Vice

The Way Back

Wedding Planner Mystery

Wild Card

Working Girl

March 2nd Bee Movie,

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 3rd Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 4th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 5th Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 6th Crazy Rich Asians

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Premonition

She Said

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 7th Days of Our Lives Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Trailers, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)

March 8th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

March 9th Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 10th On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 11th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 12th Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 13th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 14th Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Unlocked

March 15th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls: Band Together (Peacock Exclusive)

Trolls Band Together Sing-Along

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 16th Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 17th Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 18th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Stormy (Peacock Original)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 19th Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 Channel "Foul Play?" Marathon (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 20th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Violent Night

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 21st Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

March 22nd Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

On Fire

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 23rd Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 24th Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)

March 25th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)

March 26th Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 27th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Tár

The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 28th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes

The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes

The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes

Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

March 29th Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)

Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 30th Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)