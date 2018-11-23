Kurt Russell Reveals What He Thinks of The Rock Doing a ‘Big Trouble in Little China’ Sequel

Another year, another reboot of a John Carpenter classic. The next in a long line of Carpenter’s work to be updated is Big Trouble in Little China, the 1986 action comedy that starred Kurt Russell as Jack Burton, a big-mouthed truck driver with an over-the-top attitude who finds himself in a supernatural battle in Chinatown’s underground in San Francisco.

While the original movie was not initially successful, it has become a cult classic and fan favorite, so it’s no surprise we’ll be seeing the story resurface in today’s age of reboots, revivals, and remakes. Luckily for Russell stans, this will serve as more of a sequel than a remake. Unlucky for Russell stans, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be involved with the new project.

The upcoming film, which is set to star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has already met some backlash from the original film’s director. “They want a movie with Dwayne Johnson. That’s what they want. So they just picked that title,” Carpenter said, “They don’t give a sh-t about me and my movie. That movie wasn’t a success.”

While Russell isn’t quite as negative about the idea as Carpenter, who he’s worked with on multiple other projects (Escape from New York, The Thing, Escape from L.A.), the actor told USA TODAY he “probably won’t” be a part of the new film.

“He’s just a really good guy,” Russell said of The Rock, “I like working with him and if he’s going to do it, he and his crew will hopefully be able to come up with something that I guess makes the title work.”

Russell and The Rock have worked together previously on Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious.

Russell isn’t sure how the new film will work considering how fresh and different it was upon its original release. “Nobody had ever done a leading man who didn’t realize he wasn’t the leading man. He behaves like the sidekick but doesn’t know that.”

Since the movie is set to be a sequel, we can assume The Rock won’t have to worry about recapturing that same Burton magic, although we can only hope this new spin on the story remains silly and fun. We don’t think anyone wants a dark and gritty take on Big Trouble Trouble in Little China.

While no one really knows what to expect of a Big Trouble sequel, we were at least given a successful reboot of another Carpenter film this year, Halloween, which was released in theaters everywhere last month.