Hallmark Christmas Queen Lacey Chabert to Star in New Netflix Holiday Movie

One of the faces of Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas movie lineup is set to make holiday film with Netflix this year. Lacey Chabert, well known for playing Gretchen Weiners in Mean Girls, has become a staple of Hallmark's holiday output over the last several years. In 2023 alone, she starred in A Merry Scottish Christmas and hit sequel Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up. 2024 has her set for Hallmark's The Christmas Quest, and now Chabert will add an original Netflix Christmas movie to her resume.

On Monday, Netflix announced its newest addition to the 2024 holiday slate, Hot Frosty. The new original movie will star Chabert as a woman named Cathy who brings a snowman to life two years after the death of her husband.

The film is being directed by Schitt's Creek's Jerry Ciccoritti, with a script from the writer behind Hallmark's The Santa Summit, Russell Hainline. In addition to Chabert, Hot Frosty is set to star Dustin Milligan, who is best known for playing Ted on Schitt's Creek. Hot Frosty will also star Brooklyn 99 alums Jo Lo Truglio and Craig Robinson, as well as Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly, and Chrishell Stause.

You can check out the logline for Hot Frosty below.

"Two years after losing her husband, Cathy magically brings a handsome snowman to life! Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Cathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays...and before he melts."

Hot Frosty is one of multiple holiday films that Netflix has set to release later this year. One of those films is the third rom-com collaboration between Netflix and Lindsay Lohan. Our Little Secret comes from Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure director Stephen Herek and co-stars Chris Parnell, Kristin Chenowith, and Tim Meadows. The slate also includes the Christina Millian-starring Meet Me Next Christmas.

There isn't a specific release date for Hot Frosty just yet, but the film is set to begin production soon. Given the holiday theme, it'll arrive at some point in November or December.