Yvette Nicole Brown Cast in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp has added another fan-favorite.

According to a new report from Variety, Yvette Nicole Brown has been cast as Aunt Sarah in the upcoming film. As fans of the original film will remember, Aunt Sarah is tasked with watching over the Dear family’s baby, bringing her trouble-making cats Si and Am in tow. The cats end up tricking Aunt Sarah into thinking that Lady misbehaved, which ultimately leads to her running away and meeting Tramp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brown is best known for her roles in Community, The Mayor, and DC Super Hero Girls. She also has developed a following for her hosting work, most recently as the temporary interim host of Talking Dead.

Lady and the Tramp will star Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the film’s titular characters. Kiersey Clemons and Thomas Mann have been cast as the Dear family, and Ashley Jensen has been cast as the genderbent version of Jock. The film will be directed by The LEGO Ninjago Movie‘s Charlie Bean, with a script from Andrew Bujalski. Jessica Virtue and Chaz Salembier are both overseeing the project for Disney.

This Lady and the Tramp remake will be just one of the new original pieces of content to appear on Disney’s streaming service, which is expected to launch sometime in the next year. In terms of original films, the service is also planning Togo, a new adaptation of the iconic Balto story starring Willem Dafoe. In terms of television, the service is developing a new live-action Star Wars series from Jon Favreau, as well as television spinoffs of High School Musical and Monsters Inc.

What do you think of Brown joining the cast of Lady and the Tramp? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The live-action version of Lady and the Tramp doesn’t currently have a release date. ComicBook.com will provide any updates as they come about.