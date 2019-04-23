Movies

Last Call for the Big Funko Pop BOGO 50% Off Sale

Today, April 23rd, is the last day of Entertainment Earth’s massive buy one, get one 50% off sale […]

By

Today, April 23rd, is the last day of Entertainment Earth’s massive buy one, get one 50% off sale on Funko Pops, so there is precious little time to take advantage of the deal on nearly 4000 figures – including big pre-orders and exclusives. You can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers. Some popular choices are listed below to help get you started:

Stan Lee (Patina) Funko Pop
The Office Funko Pops
Pokemon Charmander Funko Pop
Pokemon Bulbasaur Funko Pop
Nacho Libre Nacho Funko Pop
Disney Funko Pops
Marvel Funko Pops
Michael Jordan Funko Pop
Star Wars Electrocuted Darth Vader Funko Pop
Game of Thrones Iron Throne Funko Pops
Post Malone Funko Pop
Dragon Ball Funko Pops
Harry Potter Funko Pops
My Hero Academia Deku Training Funko Pop

Videos by ComicBook.com

The list above is only a fraction of what’s available, so head on over to Entertainment Earth to shop it all (shipping is free on orders of $79 or more). The checkboxes on the left will help you manage the sale and drill down to find the Funko Pops you’re looking for.

On a related note, Funko and BoxLunch released an exclusive Disney / Pixar Wall-E EVE Pop figure made with recycled materials to help raise awareness for Earth Day 2019. This figure follows the highly successful Earth Day Wall-E Pop figure that Funko x BoxLunch released last year.

Amazingly, the Wall-E EVE #552 Funko Pop figure is still available to order right here at BoxLunch at the time of writing. If you miss it, you can always grab one on eBay.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts