Emilia Clarke Still Hates Spoilers, Mad at Last Christmas Twist

Last Christmas is in theaters and a lot of fans have been wondering exactly what’s going on with what looks like a fairly straightforward romantic comedy. Emilia Clarke takes center stage as Kate in the film, and the star is kind of annoyed by people dropping spoilers about the movie on social media. For those who are unaware, there is a pretty big twist in the film that kind of flips the entire thing on its head. (Going to go ahead and do our best not to spoil the movie for you, if this seems like your thing, go out there and catch it.) Clarke said of the constant speculation, “It’s bloody annoying. Frustrating,” Clarke said to IndieWire. “It’s more complicated than people are guessing.” This is hardly the first time the actress has had to vent about the fervor surrounding a piece of media that she’s been apart of. That controversial final season of Game of Thrones did plenty to spark discussion.

But, with this one, she’s just a little tired of being at the center of a social media storm. Clarke explained, “I’m careful with what the way that I’m wording this, but it’s no surprise, it’s common knowledge that the state of our world at the moment is scared and confused and there’s a lot of stuff going on that’s completely out of our control,” Clarke said. “So when it comes to signing petitions to reshoot the last season of a very popular TV show, or whether it’s spoiling a g**d*** Christmas rom-com, people are able to do something about that.”

For those interested, Last Christmas is in theaters now. You can get the full synopsis for the film, below:

“Emilia Clarke (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Henry Golding (A Simple Favor, Crazy Rich Asians), Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson star for director Paul Feig (A Simple Favor, Spy, Bridesmaids) in the romantic comedy Last Christmas, with a screenplay by Academy Award® winner Thompson (Sense and Sensibility, Bridget Jones’s Baby) and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

Kate (Emilia Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Henry Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers. As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two. But sometimes, you gotta let the snow fall where it may, you gotta listen to your heart.

Last Christmas features the music of George Michael, including the bittersweet holiday classic of the film’s title. The film will also premiere brand new unreleased material by the legendary Grammy-winning artist, who sold more than 115 million albums and recorded 10 No. 1 singles over the course of his iconic career.”