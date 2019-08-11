Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho Gets Release Date

We finally know when Edgar Wright‘s next epic will hit the big screen. Last week, Focus Features officially announced that Wright’s next movie, Last Night in Soho, will be released on Friday, September 25, 2020. The film will be released overseas by Universal Pictures International.

As it stands, this would place Last Night in Soho on the same release date as The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming prequel film to The Sopranos.

Last Night in Soho will star Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

Plot details for Last Night in Soho are currently under wraps, aside from the fact that it is being described as a “London-set psychological thriller”. Wright co-wrote the script with Penny Dreadful‘s Krysty Wilson-Cairns. The film will be produced by Wright, Nira Park, and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

“I realised I had never made a film about central London – specifically Soho, somewhere I’ve spent a huge amount of time in the last 25 years,” Wright said in an interview earlier this year. “With Hot Fuzz and Shaun Of The Dead, you make movies about places you’ve lived in. This movie is about the London I’ve existed in.”

This will mark the latest film in Wright’s filmography after Baby Driver, which earned $226 million worldwide and an Oscar nomination. That film starred Ansel Elgort, Lily James, Jon Hamm, Eiza Gonzalez, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Bernthal …and just might spark a sequel.

“A first draft of Baby Driver 2 exists,” Wright said earlier this year.

Are you excited for Last Night in Soho? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!