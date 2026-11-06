Latest Avengers: Doomsday Promo Art Is More Evidence That A Fan-Favorite Romance Is Coming to the MCU

Avengers: Doomsday‘s marketing and promotional campaign is kicking into high gear as we enter the final countdown to release day. There’s been so much secrecy around Doomsday that, at this point, it feels like most viewers are going to be heading into the theater simply off the vibes the film has established in its trailers. Not to mention, the generational excitement of seeing over twenty years of Marvel movies (going back to X-Men 2000) collide in a fight for multiversal survival.

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Of course, one of the pieces of Doomsday‘s puzzle that we know the least about is what the modern heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are going to be doing in the film. The MCU has introduced many characters since Avengers: Endgame, and a lot of them will be present in Doomsday. That list includes The Fantastic Four and the New Avengers (aka The Thunderbolts); Princess Shuri/Black Panther II and the Wakandans, as well as their tenuous ally King Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talokan. But thanks to the latest Avengers: Doomsday promotional art, we know that two new characters from the MCU will be teaming up – and if Marvel history is any indication, things could quickly heat up between them.

Avengers: Doomsday Artwork Hints At Sue Storm & Namor Connection

New promotional art of Mr. Fantastic, Beast, Invisible Woman and Namor for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’. pic.twitter.com/Nd08kzLr4q — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 6, 2026

The Avengers: Doomsday tie-ins for the collectible card game Marvel Snap have been revealed online via Reddit and other social platforms. Check out that full gallery below.

As you can see for yourself, there is one pretty striking image that shows Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four taking a dive into the ocean alongside King Namor. From the lighting details, it’s clear that Sue is creating an invisible bubble as her equivalent of an undersea vessel.

There’s nothing outwardly romantic between Sue (Vanessa Kirby) and Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) in this image, but it’s not hard to imagine the undersea king being enamored with a woman as powerful and commanding as Sue. Fantastic Four: First Steps established that Sue Storm is a global figure who has done diplomatic jousting with many nations, and even made peace with the Mole Man and his underground kingdom of Subterranea. So it’s reasonable to imagine that Sue could end up admiring Namor after some initial friction – especially if she gets to see his kingdom.

Avengers: Doomsday Snap Cards Reveal More MCU Alliances

Another big question raised by the above promo photos is where Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) is in relation to Sue. Every rumored storyline for Avengers: Doomsday points to the main MCU heroes splitting up to simultaneously defend the MCU’s reality, and lead a mission to invade the reality of the Fox X-Men (as teased in the first trailers). Safe to say Reed Richards will be hanging out with X-Men like fellow brainiac Hank McCoy/Beast (Kelsey Grammer); It’s very hard to imagine Namor caring enough about anything to leave Talokan unguarded – so will he have Sue to himself?

Marvel Comics has a long history of “Will they? Won’t they?” romantic tension between Namor and Sue Storm. They never really have an affair, but have definitely walked that line. When we here at ComicBook spoke to Namor actor Tenoch Huerta Mejía at Comic-Con 2026, he outright told us that “Something that happened, in the script and for real, is like this energy: This woman who is powerful and is determined, and she says, ‘This is going to happen, this is what we need to do.’” he explained. “And for him [Namor], he’s like, ‘She’s protecting her family, she’s protecting her world, and she’s a leader.’ She’s a noble leader, not a tyrannical leader, and that is fantastic.”

Will we see those romantic sparks fly when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th?