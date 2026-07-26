Marvel’s Namor Actor Reveals How He Reacts to Sue Storm in Avengers: Doomsday [EXCLUSIVE]

The first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday this past week revealed so much about the next major crossover in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only did we get a glimpse of the X-Men and the Avengers facing off, but, of course, we saw the arrival of Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom on the big screen. Very quickly, though, the trailer confirmed one big character relationship will finally happen on the big screen, with a tease that Sue Storm and Namor will finally share the screen in Avengers: Doomsday. Characters with a…let’s say heated past have been in comics together for over sixty years; now they finally get to appear in live-action.

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Vanessa Kirby will appear as the MCU version of Sue Storm in Avengers: Doomsday, sharing the screen with Tenoch Huerta Mejia, reprising his role of Namor from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Comic Book had the chance to speak to Tenoch Huerta Mejia after the Marvel panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where he broke down what their meeting is like in the film, and why this version of Namor is so immediately infatuated with Sue.

“Something that happened, in the script and for real, is like this energy,” Huerta Mejia said. “This woman who is powerful and is determined, and she says, ‘This is going to happen, this is what we need to do.’ And for him, he’s like, she’s protecting her family, she’s protecting her world, and she’s a leader. She’s a noble leader, not a tyrannical leader, and that is fantastic.”

Namor Star Breaks Down MCU Relationship With Sue Storm in Doomsday

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He contionued, “In real life, when you know that kind of person, it’s impressive, and for Namor, that happened with her. With Sue, it’s…oh my god, this is serious…Namor has to take up a really hard decision, and he can’t understand what’s happening…We are not enemies anymore, not by the moment, right now We need to join and to be together to defeat this big threat. But everything happened because Sue Storm, she just pushed all the action, talking about Namor, I mean. It’s… honestly, it’s gonna be great for the people; there are so many things.”

Tenoch Huerta Mejia’s tease for Avengers: Doomsday seems like it will deliver not only on what fans have wanted to see with the titular villain, but also on the Sue and Namor relationship. It’s worth noting that in the footage, it seems like Namor only meets Ben Grimm and Sue of the Fantastic Four, meaning he may be quite surprised when Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards shows up down the line.

To that end, it seems like the film will deliver on the relationship in a major way, revealing that the spark between the two of them isn’t just some lustful urge but a mutual respect between two leaders of very powerful groups.

Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18.