Latest Movie In $7Bn Action Franchise Becomes Major Netflix Success As Wait For Sequel Surprisingly Drags On

The penultimate entry in a $7 billion high-octane action franchise has raced onto the Netflix streaming charts, but there’s seemingly no end in sight for the sequel’s endless delays. Netflix subscribers across the globe are pressing play on some big-name titles, with A House of Dynamite taking the top spot as KPop Demon Hunters has started to lose some momentum, dropping to No. 5 on the chart as of November 3rd. Another movie has made a surprise appearance on the list as fans continue to await updates about its sequel.

Netflix subscribers across the globe just can’t seem to stop watching Fast X, the 10th main installment and 11th installment overall in the Fast & Furious franchise. The Vin Diesel-led film, directed by Louis Leterrier, currently ranks No. 6 on the top 10 global streaming chart for Netflix, according to FlixPatrol, placing it ahead of other films like Idli Kadai, The Woman in Cabin 10, Miracle on 34th Street, and Christmas Under the Lights.

The movie even takes the top spot in several countries, though Netflix subscribers in the United States are out of luck, as Fast X is not available to stream. In fact, nearly the complete franchise left the streamer in the U.S. on November 1st, leaving fans scrambling for other places to watch them as they await any news about the proposed sequel, Fast X – Part 2.

Fast X – Part 2 Is Stuck in Development

Fast X has been a massive success on more than just the streaming charts. The movie pulled in a worldwide gross of $714 million to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2023 and was well-received by audiences, who gave it an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes (the film divided critics and holds a 56% critic rating). Unsurprisingly, another movie is in the works. What is surprising, though, is just how long it’s taking to bring the film to the screen.

Fast X – Part 2, said to be the final installment of the main saga, was first teased all the way back in 2023, but in the two years since, the movie has struggled to get off the ground. The film faced initial setbacks due to the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes but has made little traction in the years since those ended. A large reason for the delay seems to have to do with production costs. Recent reports indicated that Fast X – Part 2’s required production budget was estimated at around $250 million, but the studio was said to be unwilling to greenlight the film until those costs dropped to around $200 million. This means the creative team would need to trim $50 million from costs.

It remains unclear how or if the production budget can be slashed, but there is at least some hope for Fast X – Part 2. In October, Diesel indicated that the film was getting back on track after he shared a post of himself wearing a shirt that read, “Fast X Part 2 Los Angeles Production 2025,” as he strolled through the Universal Pictures lot with the studio’s Chief Marketing Officer, Michael Moses. In a clip, Moses teased, “We got it solved,” though he didn’t provide further details.

At this time, few details are known about the upcoming film, including plot and cast details. Originally announced with an April 2025 release date, Fast X – Part 2 was originally announced with an April 4, 2025 release date, Universal hasn’t announced an official premiere date for the movie, Diesel did previously state that the film was now eyeing an April 2027 release.

