Netflix Officially Losing Dozens of Great Movies & Shows in November (Read the Full List)

The Netflix streaming roster is about to look a whole lot different in the coming weeks. The start of a new month always brings big changes to the lineup on Netflix, and the arrival of November is no different, but the quality of the titles set to leave the service is much higher than usual. Netflix is getting some awesome movies and shows, but the streamer is about to lose a significant number of all-time classics.

There’s a big wave of movies leaving on November 1st, meaning that the last day to watch them on Netflix will be Halloween. That single day has dozens of major departures, including the entire Shrek film series, a bunch of Fast & Furious movies, Despicable Me, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Starship Troopers, and all three of the original Jurassic Park films.

As the month continues, even more titles are leaving, both on the movie and TV side of things. A couple of great, long-running shows are exiting Netflix in the coming weeks, including Reba, Archer, A.P. Bio, and Six Feet Under. In Archer’s case, that’s 13 full seasons of an acclaimed, popular series leaving Netflix’s lineup, which is a major blow to fans of animation. Netflix will also be losing all the Jaws movies in November, so two of Steven Spielberg’s greatest blockbusters are about to be absent from the streamer’s roster.

You can check out the full list of Netflix’s November departures below.

Leaving 11/1/25

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Leaving 11/6/25

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 11/8/25

A Star Is Born

Leaving 11/13/25

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Leaving 11/14/25

Madame Web

Smile

Leaving 11/15/25

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving 11/16/25

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/17/25

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 11/20/25

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 11/22/25

San Andreas