Latest Movie in an Iconic Comedy Franchise That ’70s & ’80s Kids Love Is a Top 2 U.S. Streaming Hit

There were several great comedy movies that entertained audiences in the 1980s, the iconic Vacation series chief among them. In the ’80s, three installments were released, with the original National Lampoon’s Vacation and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation becoming well-received classics. After 1997’s Vegas Vacation was widely panned, future theatrical releases were put on ice until a new Vacation film hit the big screen in 2015. Starring Ed Helms as a grown-up Rusty Griswold, 2015’s Vacation attempted to return the series to the limelight. Unfortunately, it wasn’t very successful on that front, but now the film is finding an audience on streaming.

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According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles across various streaming services, Vacation is currently the No. 2 movie on Paramount+ in the United States, behind only Extract. Vacation beat out the likes of Good Boys and Scream 7 to secure its place on the chart.

Vacation Isn’t a Classic, But It Still Has a Legacy

Though Vacation was a moderate draw at the box office ($107.2 million worldwide against a $31 million budget), the film did not reclaim the franchise’s former glory. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a 27% critics score, and the audience score isn’t much better (45%). While Vacation had the potential to revive one of comedy’s great properties, it struggled to recapture the magic of those earlier installments, coming across as little more than a nostalgic cash grab. Despite the film’s shortcomings, it’s notable for being the feature-length directorial debut of the duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

If those names sound familiar, it’s because they’re two of the most underrated directors working in Hollywood today. Daley and Goldstein followed up Vacation with Game Night and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, both of which were far better received than Vacation. Those latter two films are renowned for their sense of creativity, energetic filmmaking techniques, and strong performances from their talented casts. Game Night is one of the best studio comedies of the 2010s, implementing thriller and mystery elements to keep audiences engaged throughout. Dungeons & Dragons is a fun, overlooked fantasy movie that deserved to start a franchise, pulling off the impressive feat of making the source material accessible to general audiences. It underperformed at the box office, but has earned a passionate fan base thanks to its humor and storytelling.

Daley and Goldstein (who also wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel after Vacation) have parlayed their more recent directorial successes into other opportunities. Later this year, their action comedy Mayday debuts on Apple TV, and they’re also onboard to helm the next Star Trek movie for Paramount. In the wake of the Skydance merger becoming official, Paramount is placing a priority on their established franchises, crafting tentpoles that can support a film slate. Star Trek is one of the most valued properties the studio has, so the fact they’re entrusting Daley and Goldstein with the reboot speaks volumes about the duo’s talent. Vacation isn’t the best example of this, but Daley and Goldstein have shown a knack for injecting fresh energy into well-worn film genres and properties, putting a creative spin on concepts viewers are familiar with. The goal for the next Star Trek movie is to excite moviegoers and launch a new series, so Daley and Goldstein seem like the perfect pair for the job.

Looking at how Goldstein and Daley’s careers turned out, it’s amazing to consider they got their start working on comedy movies that earned mixed receptions at best (prior to Vacation, the two wrote Horrible Bosses and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone). It goes to show that you shouldn’t judge filmmakers on their first couple of credits alone. Anyone behind the camera is more than capable of doing great things, and it just took Daley and Goldstein a little while to find their footing and voice as creatives. Now, they’re in-demand talents, which makes Vacation an interesting watch on streaming.

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