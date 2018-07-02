LeBron James’ LA Lakers Decision Has Fans Excited About ‘Space Jam 2’

Today, it was announced that LeBron James is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 4-year, $154 million deal. It’s exciting news, but for some fans the real excitement isn’t about where King James will be playing basketball; it’s about what the move to LA means for Space Jam 2.

Back in 2016 it was announced that director Justin Lin was teaming up with James to put together a sequel to Space Jam, a film that starred NBA legend Michael Jordan. While things went dark regarding Space Jam 2 after that announcement, reports started coming out last week indicating that James would release the trailer for the film this summer — specifically, once he announced what team he would play for next. According to Basketball Society’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, James would use the attention of his decision to drop the Space Jam 2 trailer on the newly-launched Instagram TV through his new Uninterrupted platform.

Well, now that the world knows that he’s heading to the Lakers fans, are excited less about James basketball career choice and more about Space Jam 2. Since the Lakers announcement fans have been taking to Twitter to share their excitement about the film. While many are asking where that trailer is — and really, we want to see it too — others are using Space Jam 2 as a reason to be happy that James is heading west even if they aren’t particularly thrilled that he’s going to be a Laker. Even non-basketball people are weighing in, anticipating that the trailer is coming very, very soon.

I’m just sitting here waiting for that Space Jam 2 trailer… pic.twitter.com/qM0BI1oo3u — GSWdelivery (@GSWdelivery) July 2, 2018

Well, it’s official. Space Jam 2 is DEFINITELY happening now. #LeBron #Lakers — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) July 2, 2018

Cool choice bro, now just drop the Space Jam 2 trailer and gtfo. pic.twitter.com/lpJ2OmVwAy — Space City Sports (@LiveSCS) July 2, 2018

When you want to be mad LeBron James is going to the Lakers but you also want to be happy there’s totally going to be a Space Jam 2 now pic.twitter.com/erEGnVkefI — Todd Williams (@TWill15_7) July 2, 2018

Shout out LeBron man

Mans already got 3 rings and is top 3-5 all time

Go secure the bag with Space Jam 2 ? — The NiggaChin (@LandonTheGreat_) July 2, 2018

So Space Jam 2 is a given now, right? — Michael O’Brien (@MOBservationsIV) July 2, 2018

