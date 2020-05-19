Legally Blonde 3: Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor to Write Sequel

✖

Legally Blonde is regarded by many to be one of the best comedy franchises of all time, and fans have spent years hoping to see it continued in some way. According to a new report, a follow-up to the Reese Witherspoon-led films is now one step closer to becoming a reality, as Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor are set to write the upcoming Legally Blonde 3. Kaling and Goor will reportedly be giving "an entirely new fresh spin" on the MGM threequel's script, which was originally penned by Kirsten "Kiwi" Smith and Karen McCullah.

Reese Witherspoon is set to return as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, and will also be producing through her Hello Sunshine studio. Other producers on the project will include original franchise producer Marc Platt, Hello Sunshine banner head of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter, and Adam Siegel, President of Platt Productions.

Kaling is best known for her roles in front of and behind the camera on The Office and The Mindy Project, as well as the Amazon original movie Late Night. Her newest credits include co-creating and executive producing Hulu's reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral, and co-creating and executive producing Netflix's latest hit series, Never Have I Ever.

Goor has won two Emmys for his work on The Daily Show and Late Night with Conan O'Brien, and has served as an EP and writer on Parks and Recreation and the co-creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Legally Blonde 3 has been officially in development since June of 2018, when Witherspoon confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

"I have not talked to Reese about it, but yeah I always kind of hear rumors here and there," Luke Wilson, who played Elle's love interest in the franchise, recently told Entertainment Tonight. "Never anything official about them doing another Legally Blonde, but I'd love to do another one. I mean, just that character Reese played was so funny at the time and that has kind of become this iconic character now."

"Somebody just told me that it was coming up on its 20th anniversary, which I couldn't believe," Wilson continued. "I definitely now run into women that were kids when it came out and they tell me, 'Now I've introduced my daughter to the movie.' So that's really cool and I've never had that happen before, where a movie's kind of been introduced to another generation by the people who originally saw it."

"I would say they definitely have a few children and I just think that it'd be really funny if Reese had a little mini-me, a version of herself," he told ET. "I would definitely think that they'd have a couple of children."

