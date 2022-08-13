Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans

When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.

Speaking with Deadline, Coolidge said that it's the Fourth of July line in Legally Blonde 2 that fans most often say to her and that if she happens to be out during the holiday, it gets even crazier.

"You know, it's so weird because there's something about the Fourth of July line from Legally Blonde 2," Coolidge said. "I get so many DMs and texts and people leaving things in my mailbox. And if I'm out on that day, people just go nuts. I don't know, it's probably that line Paulette said, where she goes, 'You look like the Fourth of July. That makes me want a hot dog real bad,' I hear the most."

Coolidge also revealed that the iconic "bend and snap" moment from the first Legally Blonde film is one that she actually disagrees with and says that the signature move never actually worked for her in real life like it did in the movie.

"[It] is a moment in moviemaking I would just totally disagree with. I've never had bending over work for me like it did in that movie," Coolidge said. "I think the bend and snap is misleading. But I'd have to say when I did do the bend and snap, I was wearing my underwear and I feel like in real life you have to leave it off."

Legally Blonde celebrated its twentieth anniversary last year and, at the time, various interesting bits of information about the making of the beloved movie came to light, including one that might actually be more in line with Coolidge's commentary about the bend and snap. Last year, Jessica Cauffiel who played Margot in the film revealed that the film was initially a lot raunchier than what it ended up being on screen.

"The first script was very raunchy, to be honest, in the vein of American Pie," Smith said last year. "It transformed from nonstop singers that were very adult in nature to this universal story of overcoming adversity by being oneself."

Based on the novel of the same name by Amanda Brown, Legally Blonde opened in theaters in 2001 and quickly became a hit, grossing $141 million at the global box office. The film spawned a franchise of sorts with a 2003 sequel, Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, a 2009 direct-to-DVD spinoff Legally Blondes, a Broadway musical Legally Blonde: The Musical. A third Legally Blonde has officially been in development since June 2018, though there have been few updates on its progress recently.

What do you think about Coolidge's comments? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.