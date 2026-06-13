Legendary Today Show Movie Critic Gene Shalit Dies at 100

Legendary film critic Gene Shalit has died. He was 100 years old. For movie fans, film critic Shalit was a fixture. Appearing on NBC’s TODAY show from 1970 until his retirement in 2010, Shalit was well-known for his trademark bow ties, big glasses, and moustache and for sharing his thoughts about the movies and books, peppered with puns as part of his “Critics Corner” segments on the show. Shalit passed away on Friday, confirmed by his family who told NBC News in a statement that he had “passed away peacefully today after 100 years of an amazing life.”

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Shalit began his career working as. part-time contributor for TODAY in 1970. He would move into a full-time position three years later and achieved fame and popularity as the daytime program’s resident movie critic. Shalit offered up his thoughts on just about every kind of movie imaginable, from blockbusters to award season favorites until he announced his retirement in 2010. But while movie critics weren’t exactly uncommon, what made Shalit standout was how he shared his appraisal of entertainment. His “Critics Corner” segments were known for his colorful appearance as well as his equally colorful reviews that were often packed with puns and witty phrases. His appearance and delivery made him something of a pop culture icon in his own right, even seeing him mimicked on Saturday Night Live and given the animated treatment. Shalit himself voiced animated takes on himself in shows such as The Critic and SpongeBob SquarePants.

TODAY — Pictured: (l-r) Panelist/film critic Gene Shalit on NBC News’ “Today” in 1982 (Photo by NBC NewsWire/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Beyond his work as a film critic, Shalit also was an entertainment columnist. In the 1960s, Shalit wrote book reviews for McCall’s and later wrote Ladies’ Home Journal’s “What’s Happening” column, and his bylines also appeared in TV Guide, The New York Times and more. Beyond column work, Shalit also authored four books, Somehow It Works: A Candid Portrait of the 1964 Presidential Election, Laughing Matters: A Celebration of American Humor, Great Hollywood Wit, and Khrushchev’s Top Secret Coloring Book. But for many, Shalit was an important fixture on the screen, both for his reviews and his celebrity interviews.

“It was always magical for me to see Gene on the screen,” news anchor Katie Couric said of Shalit in 2010. “I think Gene was a master at doing celebrity interviews. He interviewed Sophia Loren and you could tell he was completely mesmerized by her.”

Shalit is survived by his son and daughter. His wife Nancy Lewis and another daughter preceded him in death. Our thoughts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.

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