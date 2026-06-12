Paramount Clears Justice Department in Warner Bros. Acquisition But One Big Hurdle Remains

Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery just took a major step forward. Earlier this year, Paramount moved forward with their acquisition of the media company after Netflix walked away from their own deal. The Paramount acquisition is one that has faced quite a bit of industry backlash over antitrust concerns but now, the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division has weighed in and it looks like the acquisition has cleared one of its biggest hurdles—but there are still challenges ahead.

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According to Politico, the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division has signed off on Paramount’s $111 billion bid for Warner Bros. Discover. A formal decision is expected to be announced on Friday. Per the report, officials determined after extensive review that the acquisition is not a threat to competition. This means that the Paramount’s path forward to combine with Warner Bros. is that much closer to becoming a reality. However, this latest development is far from the end of the legal scrutiny the megamerger is facing.

California and Other States Could Still Challenge Paramount’s Warner Bros. Takeover

While clearing the DOJ hurdle is a huge step forward and a positive development for Paramount’s bid, California could still have something to say about the matter as could other states. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and other state attorneys general have indicated previously that they would move forward with lawsuits to block the deal. While Paramount’s Chief Legal Officer Makan Delrahim sent a letter to Bonta last month urging that the state allow the deal to go through, it also isn’t just California that has concerns about the situation. Several other states, including New York have suggested that they would also move forward with litigation to block the deal citing antitrust grounds,

Outside of the United States, the deal also has to clear regulations which means that there could be potential challenges abroad. Earlier this week, the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority indicated that they had initiated their own investigation into the deal. Between this and potential state attorneys general getting involved, Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. is far from a done deal as there are numerous other steps in the process.

The acquisition has already been somewhat unpopular in Hollywood as well. Those in the industry have expressed concern that the merger could result to more layoffs to achieve the cost savings promised by the deal. There are also concerns that the deal would result in higher prices for consumers and various industry labor organizations have been vocal opponents of the deal. It’s also hard to ignore the sheer amount of properties that Paramount will own should the WBD deal go through, which certainly calls into question what the deal could really mean not just for those working Hollywood, but for those who consume entertainment. For now, the controversial acquisition will continue working its way through the various regulatory stops.

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