LEGO Adorably Remakes Jaws in 90 Seconds to Celebrate Announcement of New Set

You’re gonna need a bigger…umm…flat surface. That’s because LEGO just announced a new Jaws-themed Lego Ideas kit, and to celebrate, the company has put together Jaws in a Jiffy, a 90-second, LEGO version of Jaws. In recent years, it seems like plenty of corporations have latched onto a DIY “LEGO version” as a fun way of engaging with various things, but it’s always a bit funny when LEGO does it — because rather than using LEGO as a simple, inexpensive way to promote something else, they’re just…doing LEGO stuff. Complete with a plaque that says “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

Timed to release on July 4, because that’s when it’s most important to keep the beaches open, LEGO’s Jaws love-fest is here, and it’s adorable. You can see the post below.

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) set will be available first to LEGO Insiders starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 2nd / 3rd right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $149.99. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. It will be available to everyone at the same time in the same place on August 6th. Additional images of the set can be found in the gallery below.

The LEGO Jaws set was designed by LEGO fan Johnny Campbell, who had the following to say about the project:

“JAWS is my favourite movie of all time, so I really wanted to recreate it in LEGO bricks. LEGO building has always been a part of my life in some shape or form but in order to get all of the finer details, I actually freeze-framed JAWS as I watched it so that I could catch a glimpse of the finer details taking notes as I went along. It is just mind-blowing that my design isnow an official LEGO set. I can't wait to stand in a LEGO shop looking at the shelves and seeing a set that I have been involved with and watching someone buying it. It’s every LEGO fan’s dream!”

Here’s the official synopsis for Jaws (via Rotten Tomatoes), if you somehow don’t know about it.

When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature.

You get buy or rent Jaws on disc and digital now.