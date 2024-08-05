The LEGO Ideas Jaws Set Is Selling Out Fast

LEGO Ideas Jaws packaging

LEGO launched a huge collection of new sets for August 2024, and one of the crown jewels of the collection is the LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) set which allows fans to recreate one of the most famous scenes from the film – Jaws attacking the Orca boat. The 1497-piece build includes a detailed cabin with a removable roof, an adjustable boom and rigging, and accessories like a revolver, compass, fishing rod, harpoon, spear, and yellow barrels.

The LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) set is available now in backorder to LEGO Insiders and will be available to everyone starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on August 5th / 6th right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $149.99. You can take advantage of LEGO Insiders offers by signing up for a free account right here. Presumably, there won’t be a ton of stock left for the general launch, so we highly suggest backordering the set as soon as possible. The current ship date is August 22nd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as minifigures are concerned, there will be Police Chief Martin Brody, marine biologist Matt Hooper, and the grizzled sailor Sam Quint. There are also multiple options for display, starting with a brick-built seawater base. The shark can also be displayed separately from the boat on its own stand. Finally, there’s a plaque that features Chief Brody’s famous line “You’re gonna need a bigger boat”, but that’s probably not the case here. A bigger boat would make for a bigger price, and the size of this set seems appropriate.

The LEGO Jaws set was designed by LEGO fan Johnny Campbell, who had the following to say about the project:

“JAWS is my favourite movie of all time, so I really wanted to recreate it in LEGO bricks. LEGO building has always been a part of my life in some shape or form but in order to get all of the finer details, I actually freeze-framed JAWS as I watched it so that I could catch a glimpse of the finer details taking notes as I went along. It is just mind-blowing that my design isnow an official LEGO set. I can't wait to stand in a LEGO shop looking at the shelves and seeing a set that I have been involved with and watching someone buying it. It’s every LEGO fan’s dream!”

Of course, the new LEGO Ideas set based on the 1975 film from Steven Spielberg that ushered in in the era of the modern summer blockbuster. “To celebrate the launch, the LEGO Group, in partnership with Universal Products Experiences, has created the first ever summer “brick-buster” mini-film, “JAWS…in a Jiffy,” a playful recreation of this iconic summer blockbuster movie – told in just 90-secs. The film features all the favorite scenes, plus a surprise minifigure reveal at the end. Fans can watch the film here.”

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases here in the “Coming Soon” section. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their monthly launch promotions. With August 2024 expected to have a larger slate of LEGO releases, there should be some pretty great bonuses available.

LEGO Ideas Jaws Box

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) Packaging

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) #1

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350)

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) #2

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350)

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) #3

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350)

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) Build

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350)

LEGO Ideas Jaws (21350) Interior