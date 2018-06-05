‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Trailer Released

More than four years after audiences fell in love the The LEGO Movie, the first look at the film’s highly-anticipated sequel has finally arrived.

The debut trailer for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part was officially released out into the world this morning, and you can see it in all of its brick-stacking glory in the video above.

Fans began preparing for the trailer’s release yesterday, when the official LEGO Movie Twitter account shared the first poster from the sequel. The tweet said, “They come in pieces. New trailer TOMORROW.”

Well, the folks behind the LEGO Movie franchise kept true to their word, and the trailer has arrived in spectacular fashion. For the first time since 2014, fans are getting to follow the adventures of Emmet, Unikitty, Wyldstyle, Benny and Batman, as they work together to conquer a new evil. (It’s worth noting that, while this is the first time these characters have worked together since the original film, Batman has had his own movie and Unikitty now stars in a TV series.)

Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Will Arnett, Alison Brie, and Charlie Day will all likely return for the sequel, considering their characters are all featured here on the poster. It was also reported that comedic breakout Tiffany Haddish would be joining the cast, but her role has not yet been revealed.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed the first installment in the franchise, will be producing The LEGO Movie 2, and wrote the initial version of the script as well. Trolls Helmer Mike Mitchell will take over the director’s chair.

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9. 2019.