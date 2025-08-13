Leonardo DiCaprio’s 2013 Crime Movie Finally Streaming for Free

Over a decade after its original release in 2013, one of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best movies is now available to stream for free on Tubi. Since making his acting debut in two episodes of The New Lassie in 1989 at the age of 15, Leonardo DiCaprio has become one of the world’s most celebrated and critically-acclaimed actors. He has taken on a huge variety of roles, and one of his best is now available to stream online, as 2013’s black comedy crime movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, hit Tubi’s streaming service on August 1, 2025.

The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese and starring DiCaprio as stockbroker and financial criminal Jordan Belfort, originally released in the United States on December 25, 2013. The movie is based on Belfort’s own 2007 memoir, which details his rise to power as a prominent stockbroker in New York City and explores the corruption and fraud of his own firm, Stratton Oakmont, throughout the 1990s. The Wolf of Wall Street caused immense controversy and debate, with particular outrage coming from the victims of Belfort’s real-life crimes, but the movie has still been celebrated as one of DiCaprio’s best.

Fast-paced, high-octane, energy-filled, and at times fantastical, The Wolf of Wall Street delivers a heightened depiction of the New York stock market culture in the 1990s. This has been the subject of much controversy, as many felt as though the more glamorized and encouraged this kind of materialistic, hedonistic, and outrageous lifestyle, advocating for the infamous characters and their actions. At face value, however, The Wolf of Wall Street has been lauded as one of the most dynamic works to come from frequent collaborators Scorsese and DiCaprio.

Scorsese and DiCaprio first worked together on 2002’s Gangs of New York, and have worked together six more times in the years since. This has seen DiCaprio star in 2004’s The Aviator, 2006’s The Departed, 2010’s Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, 2015’s The Audition short film, and 2023’s Killers of the Flower Moon. DiCaprio was also a producer on three of these movies, but it was his work as Hugh Glass in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s The Revenant in 2015 that earned the actor his first, and currently only, much-deserved Academy Award.

The Wolf of Wall Street also earned DiCaprio a number of accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and an MTV Movie Award. Containing surely one of DiCaprio’s most demanding and intense performances, The Wolf of Wall Street’s appearance on Tubi is very exciting for fans of the critically-acclaimed star. DiCaprio will next star opposite Sean Penn and Regina Hall in Paul Thomas Anderson’s VistaVision-filmed One Battle After Another, in which he portrays an ex-revolutionary on a mission to save his daughter.

